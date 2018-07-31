JUST IN: President Mnangagwa calls for calm and patience

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm and patience as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is compiling results from Monday’s harmonised polls.

He also commended Zimbabweans for the high turnout and citizen engagement so far as voting went on peacefully across the country with no incidents of violence reported.

Writing on his Twitter page on Tuesday morning, President Mnangagwa said:

“I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive. Waiting patiently for official results as per Constitution.”