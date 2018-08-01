JUST IN: President Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabwe to shun violence

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to shun violence incitement as the country awaits the announcement of Presidential results.

His call comes after protests by MDC Alliance supporters contesting the outcome of the results.

They claim that any result other than that proclaiming their party president Advocate Nelson Chamisa is invalid.

In a message on micro-blogging site on Wednesday afternoon, President Mnangagwa urged people to demonstrate peace and maturity during the period of waiting for results.

“At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements. We must all demonstrate patience and maturity, and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and above all, peace,” wrote President Mnangagwa.