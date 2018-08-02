JUST IN: President Mnangagwa engages Nelson Chamisa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said his Government has engaged the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa in a dialogue to stabilise and maintain peace in the country.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account on Thursday morning, President Mnangagwa said an independent investigation team will be deployed to unearth what transpired in Harare yesterday.

His sentiments come following MDC Alliance skirmishes that led to the death of three people in the capital.

“Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount. This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together,” twitted President Mnangagwa.

“We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.”

The President mourned the death of three people who died following yesterday’s violence scenes.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events,” twitted the President.

President Mnangagwa called for calm calling for unity of purpose as the nation moves forward.

“It is also more important than ever that we are united, and commit to settling our differences peacefully and respectfully, and within the confines of the law,” twitted President Mnangagwa.

He said an impartial team should be deployed to examine circumstances that transpired in Harare.

“I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.” twitted.

“They, alongside the families of the victims, are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. The most important thing for us now is to move beyond yesterday’s tragic events, and to move forward, together.”

