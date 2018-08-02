JUST IN: President Mnangagwa engages Nelson Chamisa

August 2, 2018 2018 Elections News, Headlines, Top Stories
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said his Government has engaged the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa in a dialogue to stabilise and maintain peace in the country.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account on Thursday morning, President Mnangagwa said an independent investigation team will be deployed to unearth what transpired in Harare yesterday.

His sentiments come following MDC Alliance skirmishes that led to the death of three people in the capital.

“Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount. This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together,” twitted President Mnangagwa.

“We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.”

The President mourned the death of three people who died following yesterday’s violence scenes.

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events,” twitted the President.

President Mnangagwa called for calm calling for unity of purpose as the nation moves forward.

“It is also more important than ever that we are united, and commit to settling our differences peacefully and respectfully, and within the confines of the law,” twitted President Mnangagwa.

He said an impartial team should be deployed to examine circumstances that transpired in Harare.

“I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.” twitted.

“They, alongside the families of the victims, are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. The most important thing for us now is to move beyond yesterday’s tragic events, and to move forward, together.”

  • libertyatliberty

    Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.This guy (Ed ),never accept responsibility,even when it is abundantly clear that the government is responsible for the death of those three people.Any mistakes or wrong acts by an employee during the course of discharging their duties,liability lies with the employer.Thus the case here,the government is responsible for the death of those three people.Ed likes to deny the truth.He did the same with the Gukurahundi issue.He is vehemently denying that Mugabe and him were wrong in unleashing the Gukurahundi soldiers to kill innocent people.So,what can you expect from a Gukurahundist?He lies,he steals and disenfrenchises the people of Zimbabwe.He knows they are not running the country well and they will never ever resuscitate the economy of our country,not even in a million years if they are in power.So,why not let those who are capable (president Chamisa),rule.?Zanu pf is imposing itself to the people of Zimbabwe.No one is investigating their crimes.Those who try to expose them are got rid of(no difference between them and Hilter).People have the right to express their discontent through demonstrations.Yesterday they did that at their own behest.You cannot blame Pres Chamisa,Biti and Magaisa for the death of those innocent people.Simply ,the soldiers and the police acted contrary to law.Those soldiers and police officers were given the orders to shoot and kill the demonstrators ,by the government.So,what’s the investigation for ,when they were ordered to kill those people?All what needs to be done is for the government to accept the responsibility for the death of those people.Trying to deny this is only amounts to stupidity. (fair comment with no bias or prejudice).

    • DeTroy

      Granted it is a democratic right of every citizen to demonstrate and be heard. However, there is a problem when those demonstrations violate the rights of other people. There was no need for the demonstrators to barricade roads and burn stuff. Surely carrying placards and standing peacefully without provoking the police would have been better. The painful truth is that innocent people have been used by the politicians to fight the politicians battles and sadly lives have been lost. why announce that you have won before the responsible body does it? Why claim you are protecting your vote as if your party holds the monopoly over all the voters? It is maturity to accept divergent views and unfortunately Chamisa seems to lack it. By the way i hate Zanu PF but i will not let that hate cloud my judgement in what i believe is wrong with the party i voted for, MDC.

  • samas

    Soldiers were well paid a week before elections and were ordered to kill.Why carry live ammunition to unarmed civilians.