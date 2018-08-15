JUST IN: President Mnangagwa files opposing papers

Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa has filed his opposing papers to the MDC Alliance losing candidate Nelson Chamisa’s election petition challenging the former’s victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Lead defence counsel Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed that the opposing papers have been filed at the Constitutional Court, indicating that they were ready to argue the matter.

“We have filed our opposing papers,” said Adv. Uriri adding, “We will show the court that Chamisa’s lawyers had until Friday 10AM to file and serve their papers.”

More to follow…