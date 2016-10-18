JUST IN: President Mugabe assumes role of Comesa Bureau Vice Chair

From Morris Mkwate in Antananarivo, Madagascar

PRESIDENT Mugabe has been appointed interim Vice Chair of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Bureau, and will help steer the bloc’s 19th Heads of State and Government Summit which opened here this morning.

Announcing the appointment, Comesa secretary-general Mr Sindiso Ngwenya said a substantive candidate would be elected once procedural requirements have been sorted out.

President Hery Rajionarimampianina of Madagascar assumed Chairmanship, immediately driving the region’s industrialisation theme.

More to follow