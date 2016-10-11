JUST IN: “President Mugabe’s detractors will be punished by God” – Apostle

Bianca Mlilo, @BiancaMlilo

“PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is a leader appointed by God who is after God’s own heart and his detractors will be punished by God.”

Apostle Firebrand Muzenda, founder of Glory Embassy Worldwide said he had received a prophecy from God and said in the prophecy, God likened President Mugabe to the biblical Moses who had led the Israelites out of Egyptian bondage.

Like Moses, said Apostle Muzenda, President Mugabe had been selected by God to deliver Zimbabwe from the bondage of colonization.

“Your President Robert Mugabe is a man of God and is a man after my own heart. As I was with Moses so I am with him. I have placed him and allowed him all this while for my divine purposes to be implemented in this land,” he said.

“President Robert Mugabe is a man of God; I’ve anointed him to function in the marketplace as the president of this nation, establishing my principles. The axe is on the root, repent for opposing my servant. Just like Miriam who had leprosy for opposing Moses so shall be those who oppose him.”

Apostle Muzenda also said God had told him that Zimbabwe was in a transition period and the grumblings of critics would cause them not to be partakers in the good times that are ahead for the country.

He also said people should keep calm on the issue of succession because the person who ascends the presidential throne would also be appointed by God through President Mugabe.

“There is a Joshua that is coming to take you into Canaan. None of these that you know have I chosen, for I look at the heart not outward appearances,” said Apostle Muzenda.

“Remember Moses is the one who appointed Joshua and this same Moses (President Robert Mugabe) is the one that I will use to appoint my chosen Joshua whom I myself will choose.”

“God will put His own in power and these will be chosen by God himself.”

He also said President Mugabe was a man who stood to speak the will of God who “wants to see the kingdom of God established by not allowing ungodly things to enter this land.”

He said God was pleased with President Mugabe, a man of integrity who trusts in God regardless of the opposition he faces.

“He has ruled this land with godly fear and kept this land pure and clean for me to dwell in says the Lord. Therefore I have qualified him for such a time as this and I will bless this land.”