JUST IN: Ramaphosa to attend President Mnangagwa’s inauguration

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to attend President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday.

Before the inauguration, President Ramaphosa will jet into the country to discuss issues relating to the recently held harmonised elections, South Africa’s Presidency revealed.

President Ramaphosa is today expected to visit Zambia where he will meet with President Edgar Lungu before meeting Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Joseph Kabila tomorrow in DRC.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the South African Presidency said President Ramaphosa will attend President-elect Mnangagwa’s inauguration as he visits other regional countries.

This comes as Government is forging ahead with inauguration preparations in line with the country’s constitution.

President Ramaphosa who is also SADC chairperson will meet with President-elect Mnangagwa to discuss issues relating to last week’s harmonised elections before attending the inauguration.

The Presidency did not clarify when the meeting on electoral issues will be held.

“President Ramaphosa will also have a stopover in the Republic of Zimbabwe to have consultations with President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa on the recent elections that took place,” reads the statement.

“On Sunday, 12 August 2018, President Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration in Harare of President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe, following the July 30 2018 election.”

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa’s visit is in line with SADC standards.

“The visits form part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region whereby newly-elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls on the leaders of neighbouring countries. During the visits, President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as political and security developments in the region and continent, as well as global issues of mutual concern,” reads the statement.

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister of State Security Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

President Ramaphosa has already congratulated President-elect Mnangagwa for winning the elections after posting 50,8 percent of the total votes with his closest contender Adv Nelson Chamisa garnering only 44,3 percent of polls.

[email protected]