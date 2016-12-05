JUST IN: SA gospel star Sifiso Ncwane has passed away

GOSPEL singer Sfiso Ncwane popularly known for his hit track “Kulungile baba” who died yesterday of kidney failure has been described as a humbled and noble man by fans and fellow gospel musicians.

Ncwane’s death came on the third anniversary of the death of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Ncwane family spokesperson Mhlo Gumede confirmed the death of Ncwane who passed away at 9:30AM Monday morning (5 December) in the presence of his wife Ayanda Ncwane at the Fourways Life hospital after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“After a short illness that happened yesterday evening, he was taken to Life Four ways hospital and he was diagnosed with Kidney failure. He was later moved to Intensive care where he spent the night and unfortunately at nine thirty this morning he took his last breath,” Gumede told eNCA

Gumede went on to say that Ncwane had been taking antibiotics as he hadn’t been feeling well the whole week.

Zimbabwean gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi, who worked with Ncwane in a collaborative song Ndinoda Jesu, said he was devastated by the news.

Zimbabwean fashion designer based in Durban Thembani Mubochwa who was Ncwane’s personal designer said he was at a loss of words.