Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa was involved in a car accident in Kariba on Wednesday morning.

The history making former Warriors coach was at the wheel of his car.

It is yet unclear what caused the accident but Chidzambwa is said to have escaped unhurt.

ZPC Kariba manager Partson Ndabambi was not available for comment.

