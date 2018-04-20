JUST IN: Swedish business delegation bound for Zimbabwe

Sweden will soon send a business delegation to Zimbabwe to explore investment opportunities in a show of confidence by Stockholm in the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

The Swedish Government has also pledged $50 million per year to support Zimbabwe in various areas like health, climate, women empowerment and human rights among other areas.

This was said by Swedish ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Sofia Calltorp in an address to journalists soon after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices this morning.

