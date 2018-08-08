JUST IN: Tendai Biti arrested trying to flee the country

Crime Reporter

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti has been arrested at the Zimbabwe-Zambia border while trying to flee the country to seek asylum in neighbouring Zambia.

Biti is in police custody and expected to be transported back to Harare to assist police with investigations into post-election violence which rocked Harare on August 1.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said it was looking for nine senior MDC-Alliance officials, including Tendai Biti and Morgen Komichi, on allegations of inciting their supporters to embark on an illegal demonstration last Wednesday in Harare.

Six people died and property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed during the demonstration that has been widely condemned in Zimbabwe and beyond.

At least 27 people were arrested following the violent disturbances.

Among those arrested was former Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe, while 18 others were picked up at the MDC’s Harvest House headquarters in Harare. They were released on $50 bail yesterday.

More to follow…