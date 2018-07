Auxilia Katongomara

GOVERNMENT on Thursday dismissed social media claims that there would be a shutdown of fuel stations on Friday, assuring the nation that there is adequate fuel supplies in the country.

Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo urged the public to ignore the messages and to desist from panic buying.

He also announced that Government has reduced petrol blending from E20 to E10 with immediate effect until August 8.

