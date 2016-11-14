JUST IN: Three soldiers squeeze man’s testicles and beat him to death

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-46-YEAR old Insiza man died after he was allegedly attacked by three soldiers on Saturday.

Josiah Sithole of Plot 26, Hamilton in Fort Rixon was found dead after he was allegedly assaulted by the trio who have since been arrested.

A source close to investigations said one of the soldiers squeezed Sithole’s testicles while the other two hit him with a plank.

The soldiers who are all based at 1 Infantry Brigade in Bulawayo have been identified as Corporal Fighter Mwembe (30), Corporal Bright Nyoni (28) and Private Ntandoyenkosi Sibanda (26).

The incident occurred at Plot 12 Fort Rixon at around midnight on Saturday.

Matabeleland South Acting police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said the matter has been referred to the courts.

“We received the report and the matter is now subjudice,” he said.

A source said the three soldiers who are based at 1 Infantry Brigade were doing maintenance work at Mapolisa Brigade in Fort Rixon when the incident occurred.

“The three officers were coming from a beer drink at Masudu Business Centre and along the way they came across their colleague who is also based at 1 Infantry Brigade.

“The colleague, Emmanuel Mkhize lay drunk along the dust road, next to a bicycle that belonged to the late Sithole,” he said.

The source said the trio tried to wake up their colleague to no avail.

“When they failed to wake up Mkhize, the trio decided to take the bicycle with them for safekeeping. The owner of the bicycle arrived and demanded his bicycle.

“The soldiers refused to give him the bicycle claiming that it belonged to their colleague. A misunderstanding led to the deadly attack,” the source said. -@winnie_masara