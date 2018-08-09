JUST IN: Typhoid outbreak threatens youth games

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympics Games which are penciled for Gweru next week are likely to be postponed due to the outbreak of Typhoid that has so far claimed five lives in the Midlands capital.

More than 350 residents who contracted the water-borne disease have so far been treated and the Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa has visited the town to assess the situation.

“We are waiting for a government proclamation but we have agreed that the situation on the ground warrants the postponement of these games to a later date. It’s a grave situation and we are in constant liaison with the relevant departments like the Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation,” said the Sports and Recreation Commission’s acting director general Joseph Muchechetere.

More than 7 500 athletes and officials are expected to converge in Gweru for the games that start on August 15 and run up to the end of the month.

“In the next few hours we should be having a proper and official position regards these games,” said Muchechetere.

More to follow…