Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VETERAN educationist and former Mwenezi MP Mr Zephaniah Ruzwidzo Matchaba-Hove (86) has died.

Mr Matchaba-Hove died at Claybank Hospital in Gweru on New Year’s Day after a long battle with cancer of the liver.

Mourners are gathered at number 123 Walkers Rd, Ridgemont in Gweru.

More details to follow