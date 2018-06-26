JUST IN: Youths pledge to secure President

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League today pledged to act as a human shield to President Mnangangwa following an assassination attempt on his life in Bulawayo on Saturday which has claimed two lives and left several others seriously injured.

The youth league is also organising a peace march in Harare against the incident which they said was a terror attack. They said they would want to see the culprits apprehended.

Addressing journalists at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, youth league leader Cde Pupurai Togarepi urged Zimbabweans to stand together against such acts, saying an injury to one was an injury to all.

“From now onwards we offer ourselves as a human shield to our President, to the leadership and to the people of Zimbabwe. We know that they are targeting our President, they want to kill him,” he said.

“We call upon all the youth in Zimbabwe to be vigilant. All members of the youth league are called upon to defend the President and we will defend him with our lives in all circumstances.”