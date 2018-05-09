JUST IN: Zanu-PF seeks re-engagement

Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF seeks to return Zimbabwe to the global community and has made international re-engagement a major component of its 2018 general election campaign message.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy that Zimbabwe is open for business, and his vision of a middle-income economy by 2030.

In its election manifesto launched by President Mnangagwa last Friday, the revolutionary party promises to mend strained relations with Western nations and creating new friends.

Foreign Affairs minister Lt-Gen Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) has already been to America, the United kingdom and Europe as part of the re-engagement effort. This week President Mnangagwa oaid his first ever visit to the oil rich Gulf nation of Qatar where the two countries signed an agreement for Zimbabwe to receive aid in sectors such as education, health and micro-finance.

On re-engagement, the party says Zimbabwe is open for global business but will protect and preserve the national interest and security. It is working on “mending strained international relations, strengthening existing and creating new friendships through re-engagement (and) re-building local, regional and international partnerships.”

The party manifesto also pledges to re-engage international creditors and to respect international protocols through their ratification and domestication where necessary. In line with the transformation drive, Zanu-PF is focusing attention on national rebranding and reducing country risk perception.The revolutionary party has invited international observers for the country’s forthcoming harmonised polls.

On the economy, the party promises to increase employment creation in several sectors such agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism and services as well as infrastructural development projects. The party aims to transform Zimbabwe into a regional logistics hub by setting up Special Economic Zones and development of business incubation centres.

“Going forward, the party’s ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ strategy, complemented by improved ease and cost of doing business as well as its commitment to unity, fighting corruption, re-engagement, development and job creation, will transform the livelihoods of the people.”

Outlining its vision in the election manifesto, the revolutionary party says: “Following the successful execution of ‘Operation Restore Legacy’ and the subsequent inauguration of Cde ED Mnangagwa as State President on 24 November 2017, a new political dispensation was ushered in, which seeks to reposition Zimbabwe in her rightful place in the international community.

“In this new era of hope, the people’s aspirations will be fulfilled in a new environment where Zimbabwe is open for business in order to maximise on the emerging international goodwill and confidence as shown by the more than US$3 billion Foreign Direct Investment within three months of President Mnangagwa ascending to the Presidency.”

The party is re-invigorating its covenant with the people and offering its vision, plans and programmes for the next five years. It undertakes to build, together with the people, including those in the Diaspora, a thriving national economy whose benefits will be shared by all Zimbabweans.

“Socio-economic interventions will include modernising and mechanising agricultural productivity, elimination of multiple farm ownership and reduction of farm sizes, democratic principles and rule of law, sustaining unity and peace while tolerating each other in our diversity.

“The people demanded change of leadership, zero tolerance to corruption, accelerated economic growth, price stability, improved access to their hard-earned cash, job creation, ease of doing business reforms, promotion of foreign direct investment, public sector reforms and delivery of quality services. The Zanu-PF Government will abide by the people’s aspirations.

dministratively, Zanu-PF will promote sound governance, inclusivity, transparency and accountability which are key pillars for sustainable development and service delivery,” the party says in its manifesto.