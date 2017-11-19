JUST IN: Zanu-PF sits to recall President Mugabe . . . ED Mnangagwa to bounce back

Tendai Mugabe

A special Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting is currently underway  in Harare to recall the revolutionary party’s First Secretary Cde Robert Mugabe from his position.The meeting is being chaired by Cde Obert Mpofu who is Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Finance. Cde Mpofu is the most senior member present according to the party hierarchy.

 

Cde Mpofu said President Mugabe’s wife Dr Amai Grace Mugabe and her close associates had taken advantage of the First Secretary’s frailty due to his advanced age to usurp his powers and to loot the country’s resources.

 

Meanwhile Journalists stormed the meeting for a briefing  after hearing celebratory  ululations  from the auditorium. Indications are that the Central Committee  is going to recall President  Mugabe as the party‘s First Secretary  while reinstating former Vice President  Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Second Secretary.

Central Committee members are singing  Jah Prayzeh’s song “kutonga kwaro”. Youths are already celebrating  chanting Cde Mnangagwas popular slogan  “Tichingotonga imi muchingovukura ”

More to follow
