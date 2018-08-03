JUST IN: ZESN gives President Mnangagwa 50.7 percent

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), which conducted an independent verification of the presidential polls, on Friday released results that are similar to those that were announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba early this morning declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential race garnering 50, 8 percent with MDC Alliance candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa coming second after getting 44, 3 percent of the votes.

In a statement, ZESN chairperson Mr Andrew Makoni said Zec’s results were consistent with their independent verification of presidential polls.

More to follow…