JUST IN: Zimbabwe environment conducive for credible elections

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Visiting Sadc Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax has commended the political and legislative environment in the country saying it is conducive for credible elections expected in July.

Dr Tax said this soon after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices today.

“You are about to go for elections so we discussed about the elections (and) that also you are undertaking socio-economic reforms, we touched on that,” she said.

More to follow…