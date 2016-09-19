JUST IN: Zimbabwe gets top United Nations post

Mabasa Sasa in New York, USA

While a motley band of anti-Zimbabwe protestors seek relevance on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly here, the country is being recognised by the global organisation for its contributions to the advancement of humanity.

Starting at this 71st Session of the General Assembly, Zimbabwe – represented by its Ambassador to the UN, Mr Frederick Shava, is the new President of the UN Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc).

Ambassador Shava will steer the activities of the 54-nation group that is focused on socio-economic issues, taking over from Ambassador Oh Joon of South Korea.

Ahead of the 71st General Assembly meeting, Ambassador Shava emphasised the importance of infrastructure development to improving livelihoods.

“The Africa Agenda 2063 calls on African countries to transform, grow and industrialise their economies, and modernise agriculture and agro-business through value-addition and productivity increase,” the UN News Centre quoted him as saying.

Ambassador Shava said he would organise “one or two special meetings” of Ecosoc to come up with viable infrastructure financing proposals.

Meanwhile, President Mugabe arrived in New York on Sunday for the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is expected to add impetus to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted at last year’s Summit.

The SDGs are 17 successor international development targets to the Millennium Development Goals and the theme for this year’s General Assembly Session , which will be chaired by President-elect Peter Thomson, is “Sustainable development goals: a universal push to sustain our world”.

President Mugabe is accompanied by First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, Foreign Affairs Minister Simbabarashe Mumbengegwi and his Tourism and Hospitality Industry counterpart Dr Walter Mzembi and other senior Government officials.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government flew in from Margarita, Venezuela where he addressed the 17th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on Saturday.

He was received at John F Kennedy International Airport late Sunday afternoon by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Frederick Shava, and mission staff.

