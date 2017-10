Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A 32 YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean who has been terrorising villagers in communities around Polokwane in South Africa’s Limpopo province has been slapped with two life sentences and 180 years in jail for rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault.

Tinashe Max Makisi Virima of Masvingo terrorised communities, especially women. Some of his victims included couples having sex inside cars at secluded areas.

More to follow…