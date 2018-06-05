JUST IN: Zimdef audit complete

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE independent consultant engaged to audit the Zimbabwe Manpower Development (Zimdef) financials has completed work and the findings are set to be presented to Cabinet for review, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In an interview, the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, said the findings would not be made public yet.

A forensic audit was instituted into the parastatal in February this year following the coming in of the new administration in November last year.

MORE TO FOLLOW…