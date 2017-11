Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African socialite Zodwa Wabantu has cancelled her three day Zimbabwean tour at the 11th hour without giving reason.

Zodwa Wabantu was supposed to grace Private Lounge in Harare on Friday, Mutare at Club 263 on Saturday and finally in Bulawayo at Club Connect on Sunday. Her cancellation comes after she postponed her Bulawayo show that was supposed to be held on Thursday.

More to follow…