Justice Bae hogs limelight

Showbiz Reporter

On Monday, Zimbabweans voted for their president, MPs and councillors and from Tuesday, results of the National Assembly seats have been trickling in.

They are being announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) live on ZBCtv and international news channels like SABC.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has been responsible for the announcements assisted by commissioners. Because she is the face of elections, there has naturally been so much focus on her.

For the greater part of the week, other than the results announcements, Justice Chigumba has been hogging the limelight because she dresses well, speaks good English and exudes so much confidence during her presentations.

Not only has Justice Chigumba been articulate, she has also been meticulous in her personal grooming. For each appearance she has made, she has ensured she looks well put together and at times changes clothes two or three times a day. Because of this, she has since been named Justice Bae, a name given to ZBCtv newscaster Rumbidzai Takawira. Takawira was named Newsbae after having wowed TV audiences each time she read the evening news.

Commenting on Justice Bae, fashionista and Chronicle Style and Pattern columnist, Yoliswa Dube said: “It seems Justice Bae is conscious about her image and takes personal branding seriously. After all, one should dress as they would like to be addressed.

“She has definitely been an inspiration to many young girls who can look up to her as a role model. Her articulateness, calm nature and confidence in executing her duties has been an inspiration to many professionals.”

Each time Justice Bae appears on TV screens, most drop what they will be doing to listen to what she has to say, something that has definitely kept people glued to their screens – increasing viewership for ZBCtv. And when other commissioners appear on screen without her, people start asking about her whereabouts on social media as they clearly enjoy seeing her.

On live streams, Justice Chigumba has received a lot of positive feedback.

“Justice Chigumba is bae, I like this woman, beautiful lady,” are some of the comments that the media has been getting.

“I’d love to hate you chairlady, but hey, umuhle,” wrote one Mai Nathan.

She will certainly be missed by many on TV screens once all the election results have been announced.