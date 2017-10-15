JZ Moyo High believes in holistic, inclusive approach to education

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

JZ Moyo High School believes in promoting a holistic and inclusive approach to education and that every student has a special and intrinsic gift which is worth nurturing.

Located far from the madding crowd in Insiza district, the school is able to groom students without much interference from the outside world.

It boasts of being Emthonjeni Wolwazi (a fountain of knowledge) where every student can drink and be satisfied.

JZ Moyo High School was established to provide education with production which has resulted in the school producing multi-talented pupils who are able to fit into and improve society.

Yesterday, the principal Mr George Ndlovu said the school strives to provide students with an environment that will enable them to find themselves and unleash who they are in order for them to be meaningful members of the society.

The school offers a non-discriminatory enrolment as they believe that every pupil is gifted in their own unique way and has a chance to be somebody if offered the opportunity.

“JZ is a non-discriminatory institution which seeks to expose the potential of every learner regardless of background or performance which is attached by other institutions. If a student comes here, we will do something with him or her and unleash their full potential,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The learning institution stands out from the rest as it offers a full complement in Technical and Vocational subjects where they are a stronghold.

The education offered in those subjects has seen students beautifying the school through painting of its culture hut, doing the signage around the school and also building.

Mr Ndlovu described his staff as committed, qualified and prepared to carry out their mandate to guide students into great achievers.

“I have a very committed, friendly and goal-driven staff who are willing to assist the student in any way. They work tirelessly to improve the students who come in and turn them into better citizens who will be able to contribute meaningfully to the community,” he said.

Unlike many learning institutions, JZ Moyo High School has almost completed the implementation of the new education curriculum.

The headmaster said the revised education blue print has always been there at the school.

“The new curriculum resonates with the founding philosophies of the institution. I am proud to say that we are at 90 percent in terms of implementation and we are working tirelessly to fully implement it by next year,” he said

In co-curricula activities, JZ Moyo High School is not only competitive but the results show that they are above neighbouring schools.

Most of the school’s teams have gone to international competitions and excelled.

Mr Ndlovu said: “Our hand ball team went to Durban. In basketball, our boys are the current provincial champions. Darts, we have had our learners going out and representing the country. In public speaking, we have the child of the MP for Insiza South which shows that we are doing well.”

“We have introduced new sporting activities in the school and we were one of the first to introduce darts in the province. We are also working towards constructing an indoor sports facility to fulfil our destiny of being the greatest in sports,” said Mr Ndlovu.

JZ Moyo High School’s academic results have been improving over the years and Mr Ndlovu said the school will continue to work on bettering them.

“Given that we take even those students who would not have done well at Grade Seven, we are doing great. Our results are above national average. At A-Level we had 91 percent and our O-Level our pass rate was 41.7 percent last year. We are aiming higher next year.”

Mr Ndlovu said in future the school will be one of the best nationally and they will continue to work towards that goal with the parents.

He said parents, who are the major stake holders, are supportive to the school and they always respond to the requests of the adminstration.

“We would like to see JZ standing out among other schools in Matabeleland and beyond. We are working towards improving the school results and infrastructure. We hold interface meetings with parents to tell them about our needs as a school and this helps us up our revenues,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“We renovated our dining hall and tiled it and we also changed our Geography lab into a fully functional computer room. We are working on revamping the water reticulation system in the school which will promote agriculture once we are finished.”

Mr Ndlovu said JZ Moyo High School will be a shining star in the future and will become the school of choice for many parents. — @PrinceNkosy102