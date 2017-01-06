Kadewere’s unique birthday present

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

SWEDISH-based striker Tinotenda Kadewere had a birthday present of a a different nature yesterday when he got news that he had been included in the final African Cup of Nations squad on the day he turned 21.

Turning 21 is a significant development for any human being as one gets officially initiated into adulthood and for Kadewere the inclusion into the Warriors celebrated one of the landmark birthdays, which marks induction into adulthood, by getting a place into the plane to Gabon, where he will get a chance to be among the big boys of continental football.

Getting a chance to rub shoulders with Algerian and Leicester City star Riyaad Mahrez or Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is no small achievement particularly for a “spring chicken’’like Kadewere.

More so considering that Africa former champions Egypt are set to break their own record when veteran 43-year old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will be the oldest player at the Nations Cup.

Indeed birthday presents as good as this one don’t come so often.

Kadewere is the youngest player in the Warriors side that will be in Gabon for the Nations Cup from January 14.

Yesterday, the former Harare City forward said he was unsure of his chances of making it in the team.

“I had confidence yes, but I was not sure because there are many good players in the team and also considering that I am the youngest in the team. I haven’t been part of the team in the qualifiers so I was not very sure if I was going to make it into the final team,” he said.

The former Prince Edward striker’s first national team cap was in 2015 when he featured in the in a Chan qualifier against Comoros.

Kadewere has risen through the ranks in national age group.

The forward moved to Sweden in August 2015 and still has two years on his contract with his club.

He is now set to earn his stripes at the continental soccer showcase in Gabon.

Kadewere revealed he was unfazed by the pressure that comes with playing on the grand stage.

“I can handle the pressure and do what I have always done,” said Kadewere.

The Djurgardens forward was yesterday first treated to a mud bath by his Warriors teammates in camp as they celebrated his birth anniversary before his wife spoiled him with a big cake baked in national team colours.

But it was Pasuwa who seems to have given him the biggest of presents.

“It is the perfect birthday present to be in the team. It feels good to be part of the team going to Afcon. Everyone looks up to it and I am proud, I made it into the team. I am looking forward to the tournament,” he said.

The young striker, who, can also play in the midfield, surprised many when he made it into the final party ahead of other players such as FC Platinum midfielder Marshal Mudehwe, who was a regular feature in Pasuwa’s squad during the qualifiers.

He shrugged off stiff competition in his department where there is Warriors talisman Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Tendai Ndoro, Cuthbert Malajla and Evans and Mathew Rusike.

But Kadewere’s versatility as a player appears to have played a part when the coach was looking at each player’s strengths and weaknesses.

The tall forward has played on the wing and in central midfield with the Stockholm based club in the Allsvenskan league where he has transformed himself as one of the best forwards at the club and ended the season on a high scoring in nearly every match.

He has strong attributes in ball control, shooting, impact, pace and recovery.

“It is part of football. Everyone was expecting to go, Marshal has been a regular in the team. Everyone could get the chance and utilise it. He had the opportunity to represent the country and is capable. But this is what the coach decided and I am sure everyone wants to represent the country.

“As a player you just need to be ready. I have played as a midfielder before and play as a striker anything that comes up. I can do what the coach wants to do,” said Kadewere.

The Highfield born athlete believes the Zimbabwe team can pull a shocker in Group B where they are pitted against giants Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia.

“We are going there as an underdog side, it’s a plus on our side. We have a good team, we are very strong and we can progress to the next round if we continue to do what we have been doing daily.

“Everyone is ready to represent the nation”.

On a personal level, Kadewere promises to do his best.

“For me as a player, I just want to go there and have a heart that I am representing my country. The most important thing for us as a team is to go there and produce. And if we do so, we will achieve something,” said Kadewere.