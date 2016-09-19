VIDEO: Kalawa Homecoming 2014: Bulawayo will never forget Mandoza’s last stand in the city

KALAWA-Homecomin- 2014 in Bulawayo will forever be embedded in the memories for many as this was the last time that late kwaito star Mandoza performed in the country.

Watch video below of Mandoza’s last performance in Bulawayo

On Sunday a dark cloud engulfed the music fraternity in Africa as the king of kwaito music died after a long battle with cancer. Just last week Mandoza had performed at a SABC Thank you concert at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Fans however cast worried faces when they saw Mandoza on stage and looked unwell and although he sang, he was a pale shadow of his former self.

During Mandoza’s last performance in Bulawayo he was part of a contingent of artistes from South Africa that were celebrating 20 years in kwaito that included the three eras of the genre – the Mdu 94-99 era, Mandoza 99-2005 period and 2002 – 2008 Zola phase.