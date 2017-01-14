Kalusha cites team cohesion as key

Zambian Legend Kalusha Bwalya has added his voice to the debate on the favourites to clinch the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations that begins today in Gabon.

Bwalya, who arrived in Libreville on Wednesday, spoke exclusively to superport.com and shared his sentiments on the 2017 competition as he said there are no clear favourites as many teams had the pedigree to win.

The 1988 Footballer of the Year spoke highly of the new crop of players who will showcase their skills in the top African football showpiece.

“Personally I don’t see any clear favourites in the 2017 competition as we have very good sides in the likes of Algeria, Senegal, Ghana, Egypt and they all have a chance of winning.This year’s competition looks exciting since a lot is being offered and most of the teams have prepared well.

“I believe the level of competition will be a notch higher and we will see top players all jostling to make a name and leave a lasting impression on the fans across Africa and the World. It is important to note that team work will win matches unlike individual play and that is why I foresee a lot of cohesion and tactical discipline from the teams who want to go past the first round,” Kalusha told supersport.com

Kalusha also singled out players like 2016 African player of the year Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Aubameyang, Mokandjo, Mohammed Salah as some of the key stars that will have an impact on the competition.

“This competition will demand a special breed of player that will light up the tourney and give the fans something to look up to in every game. If you look at all the 16 teams each one has special players who will be key, yet it will be how they play together that will win matches in the long run,” he added.

— supersport.com