Kane has England on World Cup footing

ENGLAND manager Gareth Southgate will count on Harry Kane to continue his goalscoring form against Slovakia today as his side close in on qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Kane belied his August goal drought with Tottenham Hotspur to score twice as England won 4-0 against Malta on Friday, taking his tally to five goals in his last three international appearances.

If England prevail against Slovakia they will need just two points from their last two games to secure automatic qualification and Southgate says the firepower in his squad gives him plenty of options.

“It has been brilliant to look at the bench and be able to bring on Marcus (Rashford), Danny (Welbeck), Jamie Vardy,” said the England manager, whose team lead Slovakia by two points.

“We’ve got (Jermain) Defoe and (Daniel) Sturridge on there, so we’ve got some real quality and people who can make an impact.

“The bench in the modern game is crucial because the last 15 to 20 minutes are so important.

“That said, Harry throughout the game is always a threat and he will score goals for us. He’s proven that in the last few matches — five in three.

“It’s a privilege that we have got him with us.”

England were jeered by their own fans as they toiled to break down a Malta team ranked 190th in the world on a sultry night in Ta’Qali.

Kane broke the deadlock from Spurs teammate Dele Alli’s pass in the 53rd minute, but it was not until the last five minutes that England ran away with the game through goals from Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane’s second.

Southgate’s team selection, with Jake Livermore partnering Jordan Henderson in central midfield, suggested he saw the game more as a tune-up opportunity than a chance for England to boost their goal difference. — SuperSport