Kapenya takes charge of Casmyn

AMBITIOUS Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Casmyn are set to unveil former national team and Highlanders defender Dazzy Kapenya as the head coach tomorrow.

Kapenya, the 2002 Premiership Soccer Star of the Year, will replace Mduduzi Mpofu, who left Casmyn to join Division One table-toppers Bulawayo Chiefs as assistant to Thulani Sibanda.

Sources within Casmyn said Kapenya, who was spotted in the company of the club’s executive when they beat Amagagasi 2-0 and in their 3-2 away win against Chiwororo, is expected to sign his contract today.

“The executive has settled for Dazzy (Kapenya) following interviews held a few weeks back. The club is now working on paperwork and he should be signing his contract today, but will be unveiled before the club’s supporters at home on Saturday when Casmyn take on Makomo,” said the source.

Another source revealed that Kapenya beat How Mine development coach Sheunesu Chaka, Joseph Michael and former Highlanders, Bantu Rovers and Twalumba winger Fortune Ncube.

Casmyn, who are second on the league table with seven points from three games, will be hoping Kapenya can help them challenge for the league title.

Casmyn vice-chairman Erick Chipangura could neither confirm nor deny that they had settled for Kapenya.

“We’ve identified the person to take charge of the team, but I can’t tell you who that person is because he is yet to put pen to paper. Once he signs his contract, we will let you know,” Chipangura said.

Efforts to get a comment from Kapenya were fruitless as he was not picking up his phone.

Casmyn started the season with a 0-0 draw against Black Boots before collecting maximum points against championship favourites Amagagasi and new boys Chiwororo.

Some of the players behind Casmyn’s charge for honours include wingback Webster Kondowe, who scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Chiwororo, captain Charles Murusha and former Highlanders and Lancashire Steel winger Wellington Grippa Sibanda.

They also have ex-Black Boots holding midfielder Golden Kamanga, striker Brian Muza and attacking midfielder Wellington Sinyolo, who have been impressive in the opening stages of the season.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Boots (Hartsfield, 12PM), Casmyn v Makomo (Turk Mine), Talen Vision v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Luveve, 12PM), Mosi Rovers v Bosso 90 (Victoria Falls), ZRP Bulawayo Province v Amagagasi (Fairbridge), ZPC Hwange (BYE)

Sunday: Zim Leopards v Victoria Falls Tigers (White City, 1PM)

Week Three Results

Saturday: ZPC Hwange 1-0 Zim Leopards, Victoria Falls Tigers 1-3 Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Boots 0-4 ZRP Bulawayo Province, Amagagasi v Moto Moto (cancelled), Chiwororo 2-3 Casmyn, Makomo 0-1 Talen Vision, Indlovu Iyanyathela 5-0 Mosi Rovers, Bosso 90 (BYE)

