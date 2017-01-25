Katsande quits

Zimbabwe skipper Willard Katsande has retired from international football with immediate effect after the Warriors bowed out of the 2017 Afcon after one draw and two defeats.

Katsande, who has played a pivotal role in the team, intimated that it was time to step aside and allow the younger generation to take over as he concentrates on his club career.

“I have decided to call time on my national team career after bowing out from Afcon. It comes a time where you have to make the hard decisions as you know I am 31 and it’s just the right time to now fully concentrate on my club career at Kaizer Chiefs,” Katsande told supersport.com.

“We played well but we have not been consistent conceding goal despite working hard but we take back lesson home and hopefully things will be different next time.”

“I have given many years to my nation and I want to see younger players follow in my footsteps and hopefully become even better. I have had a great time in the national team and I am definitely grateful about it,” he added.

Zimbabwe played Algeria to a 2-2 draw before falling 2-0 to Senegal and finishing their groups stages with 2-4 defeat to Tunisia. — Supersport.com