Khama Billiat inspires rapper

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

JUST a few days before the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, two Bulawayo rappers have hit the studio and recorded a hip-hop track titled Khama Billiat.

The track, named after the South Africa-based Mamelodi Sundowns football star, Khama Billiat who is part of the 2017 National squad, couldn’t be better timed as it was released as the Warriors took off for the Afcon games to be held in Gabon beginning this weekend.

The track produced by Trap C featuring Brythreesixty is one of a few hip-hop tracks glorifying a football star as most rappers mostly prefer rapping about fast cars, women and booze.

Skillfully weaving lyrics, Trap C and Brythreesixty compare their hip-hop prowess to the winger’s skills that have seen him inscribe a name for himself in the annals of African Football.

“Ini ndoda kuita million, Bhora kumberi kunge Khama Billiat, HawunaSkiri kunge Khama Billiat, bhora kumberi Kunge Khama Billiat, Billiat Billiat,” goes one of the verses.

The rappers seem to be inspired by the successful career of Billiat, as they also rap that they want to make millions like the Mamelodi Sundowns FC gunman.

“The track was composed and released as a form of motivation for the Warriors.

“At the same time the track celebrates locals who are raising the country’s flag in different disciplines. Billiat is a talented footballer so we thought of celebrating his success through this track,” said Brighton Wiseman aka Brythreesixty.

Chinotenda Chitepi aka Trap C, who composed the track, echoed the same sentiments saying he was inspired to compose the track after he saw Billiat in action last year.

“When I first saw Billiat playing live it was in the Zimbabwe-Malawi match, from then I decided to celebrate the talented footballer through music.

“Also as we are going for Afcon, the track is more of a motivation to the Warriors. I’m the Khama Billiat of the local Hip-Hop industry,” said Trap C.