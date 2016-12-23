Khama closer to glory

Paul Mundandi, Sports Reporter

TALENTED Zimbabwe forward Khama Billiat took yet another giant step towards being crowned the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) after the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman was shortlisted among the final three contestants for the top gong.

Billiat will now have to shake off the challenges of his Sundowns teammate and goalkeeper Denis Onyango of Uganda and Zambia striker Rainford Kalaba.

The winner of the award will be announced in Abuja, Nigeria on January 5.

Billiat and Onyango played starring roles in helping Sundowns win the Champions League title which came with it a ticket to represent Africa at the just ended FIFA Club World Cup in Japan.

The pair were also instrumental in helping Zimbabwe and Uganda secure places at the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

Kalaba plays for Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe and helped them win the Confederation of Cup.

But with Zambia having failed to qualify for the Nations Cup and with the Champions League being a more prestigious tournament, the January 5 contest will no doubt be a Sundowns in-house battle between Billiat and Onyango.

That Billiat goes to the awards ceremony having already piped Onyango for the South African Footballer of the Year and the Sundown’s’ best player of the Year awards gives the Zimbabwean ace the advantage in a contest that is voted for by a panel of experts selected by the Confederation of African Football.

Head coaches or technical directors of the national associations affiliated to CAF, the media committee, technical and football committee and a panel of media experts made up the selection panel.

CAF will at the same function also announce the African Player of the Year for those plying their trade outside the continent.

Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese Winger Sadio Mané have made the final top three for the African Player of the Year.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Islam Slimani of Algeria failed to make the final list.

Btu there is no doubting that all eyes will be on Billiat at the function where the former Aces Youth Academy player will be hoping to write another piece of history.

Billiat has already become the first Zimbabwean to play at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Below are the top three for the various categories:

African Player of the Year (in alphabetical order)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)