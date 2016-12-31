Khami cellmate ‘killer’ remanded in custody

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

AN inmate at Khami Remand Prison who allegedly strangled a cellmate following a misunderstanding appeared in court yesterday facing a murder charge.

Thulani Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya and was remanded in custody to January 14.

Ndlovu allegedly strangled a cellmate Vengai Mudzenga on December 21, but the nature of the misunderstanding that led to the commission of the alleged murder was not stated in court.

Both Ndlovu and Mudzenga were murder suspects and shared a cell in remand prison.

The court heard that Ndlovu allegedly single-handedly killed Mudzenga and was not assisted by Butholezwe Ndawana (24) as earlier reported.

Prosecuting, Mr Best Hweta said the pair had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fist fight.

“The accused assaulted the now deceased with fists and feet. The accused went on to strangle the deceased with bare hands. A post mortem was conducted and the cause of death was cited as mechanic asphyxia and strangulation in unknown circumstances,” he said.

— @cynthiamthembo1