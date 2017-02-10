Khuli Chana going to Grammys

The King of Motswako rap, Khuli Chana, is going to the Grammys this year. It is still unclear what the rapper will be doing there, but this is big.

The rapper first teased us on social media with an encrypted post, but when a fan asked if he is going to the Grammys, his answer was “Damn right”.

The trip seems to be sponsored by Absolut Vodka. Khuli, real name Khulane Morule, has been collaborating with the vodka brand since 2016.

The partnership saw the two brands produce a song and a signature bottle of vodka.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on 12 February 2017.

Meanwhile, former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch left us in awe last year when he resigned from Metro FM and later joined Touch Central. His resignation was unexpected and rather sudden which led to his resignation letter copy landing on social media. It was also said that the DJ was taking home a salary of about R200 000.

In a recent interview he had with Destiny man, Tbo touch revealed that he plans on opening a TV channel as well. He also posted on his Instagram account that the channel might be coming sooner than expected.

The Cliff Central host also mentioned that by December 2017 the Touch Group would have employed a total of 200 People.

Late last year Tbo Touch and Gareth Cliff did a #Datamustfall campaign where they went to meet with the communications department lessen data costs for South Africans.

— Daily Sun.