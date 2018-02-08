Khupe declares self MDC-T heir

February 8, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Ms Thokozani Khupe

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe yesterday declared herself as the rightful person to succeed MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in what appears to be a challenge on her boss’ decision to appoint Mr Nelson Chamisa as acting president.

Mr Tsvangirai yesterday said Mr Chamisa would be the party’s acting president until he returns from South Africa where he is receiving treatment.

The MDC-T has three vice presidents and these are Dr Khupe who was elected during a congress and Mr Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri who were hand-picked by Mr Tsvangirai, with internal critics saying the move was unconstitutional.

Some in the opposition party have interpreted yesterday’s move by Mr Tsvangirai as anointing of Mr Chamisa as his replacement as the party leader.

The MDC-T leader’s spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed Mr Chamisa’s appointment in a statement released yesterday afternoon.

“President Morgan Tsvangirai has with effect from today, 7 February 2018, affirmed vice president Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the acting president of the party by operation of the Constitution until the president’s return,” said Mr Tamborinyoka.

“This is in light of the president’s absence and that of the two other vice presidents who are both in South Africa. VP Chamisa also continues in his assigned duties as the acting chairperson of the MDC Alliance.”

Mr Chamisa takes over from Eng Mudzuri.

The appointment appears to have however riled Dr Khupe who yesterday declared herself the rightful successor should anything happen to Mr Tsvangirai.

Dr Khupe’s reaction has also reignited speculation around Mr Tsvangirai’s health after the MDC-T leader on Tuesday refuted reports that he was critically ill.

Posting on her Twitter account, Dr Khupe declared that the MDC-T’s constitution mandates her to lead the party in the absence of Mr Tsvangirai.

“Three consecutive MDC-T congresses have elected yours truly as Deputy President to President @mrtsvangirai & other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality, & to shut out any that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas,” she tweeted.

Dr Khupe has been the party’s deputy president since 2006 .

In a move viewed as designed to clip her powers, in 2016 Mr Tsvangirai appointed Mr Chamisa and Eng Mudzuri as additional deputies.

The three deputies are now leading factions within the MDC-T in their battle to succeed Mr Tsvangirai.

Dr Khupe also tweeted: “I was MDC-T A/President for months in 2008 on the basis of our constitution which has remained unchanged & clear on the roles of elected officers of congress. It does not give any extensive powers to any one office bearer such that without them the party is dysfunctional.”

“Those of us sincerely concerned about the Zimbabwean voters & their MDC-T must impress upon the 2014 congressionally elected leadership at their level to take decisive corrective measures against the use of president @mrtsvangirai’s name to propagate unconstitutional-ism.”

Dr Khupe has been sidelined from active politics in the past few months widening cracks within the opposition movement.

@nqotshili
  • Khazamula Hlengani

    My personal view is that ,Madam Khupe ,with due respect has sidelined herself by pronouncing unwise decisions surrounding the Alliance. How can a leader say we want this alliance anywhere else other than Bulawayo/Matabeleland! If this is truely what she believes in,then I am sorry,some of us want national leaders. In any compromise,some things should be a give/take scenario. Madam Khupe should be the automatic choice but her downfall is to go against the Alliance. MS Khupe should have a rethink,people have suffered for far too long,they want change.

    • Mthwakazian

      People have suffered for too long, they want constitutional democratic change.

      • Mthwakazi Mathonsi

        If Khupe is fed up with MDC let her go hang!She can join MLF,ZAPU and Sipepa Nkomo’s outfit in Lupane there.She wants to pursue exclusive politics! She must ask Welshman what it means to break away from MDC. Politics is about people who appeal to the masses because it is a game of numbers. Chamisa is the man with a reasonable probaability of unsettling mnangagwa. The moment you put Khupe against Mnangagwa the ZANU guys will be given a field day on election day.

        • QB

          But he was hand picked by Tsvangson which means he too has a possibility of ignoring the constitution in future.

      • Reason

        We also don’t subscribe to the Mthwakazi tribal principles. We are all Zimbabweans inspite of our leaders’ faults. ZIM shouldn’t be divided.We have married across the divide and we are related.

    • Tinowaziwa

      It shouldn’t be a question of what Ms Khupe has/has not said or done. It’s MDC constitution, stupid!!!!

      • Nigga1

        Khuphe is not presidential material, asi ndimbuya vako here vaurikumirira kudaro! she has the same attitude seya Grace Mugabe! She wants power by all means! why ddnt chiwenga say he wants to be president after removing Mugabe from power! Njere dzinodiwa mupolitics. he settled for vice which is good. ZANU PF is moving forward whilst we have opposition parties that are squabbling for power at the wrong time! Manje Tsvangirai wacho ahasi kufa zvekumhanya!

        • QB

          Uyahlanya wena, was Chiwenga in politics by then? You cant compare an armed man and a civilian politician.

  • Msongelwa

    Come elections we won’t have MDC again T again because they are spending plenty of time fighting for positions instead of campaigning and judging by what is on the ground Mnangagwa is poised to win these upcoming elections as he is selling himself to the masses because as young people we need jobs which I believe it’s best idea that many people would like to hear.

  • TJINGABABILI

    IN DEMOCRATIC PARTIES THIS WOULD BE A NON ISSUE! TK WOULD THE NATURAL SUCCESSOR TO MT! BUT THEN THIS GOOD OLE AFRICA!

    • FedUp

      what is natural successor if its a democratic party leaders are not appointed but selected at congress.

  • dotiyenja

    Forget about MDC its dead. Move forward with MLF

  • Da truth

    That one was kissed by mugabe

    • omahn

      kkkkkkkkkk

  • Mbimbindoga Chidembo

    A party must have one VP chete.

  • Bongani Dlamini

    Too little too late. Thoko should have shown the moron that Morgan is the middle finger the moment he appointed Chamisa and Mudzuli. Whats certain though is the fool that Morgan is , will take the MDC-T with to his grave.

  • Zinhubu

    ZANU PF irikuhwina the 2018 elections, wait and see! which opposition is there kana pasina Mogiza! Mogiza was a brand. Khuphe should never forget that. pa MDC T…pple were voting for an individual not the party. KHUPE as president, MDC inowana 5 votes…which are hers, husband, son, daughter na house girl wake!

    We want change, development and success! atidi ana Gire at this hour! to hungry for power and you tend to lose the little that you have, she should go and ask Grace Mugabe!

  • Reason

    Khupe is right.Morgan is dictatorial and does things outside the constitution. This caused the splits in MDC. I have voted for Mdc only in my history to protest ZPF misrule but now I am reconsidering my options.If Morgan stands again I won’t vote for him. He has overstayed and blunders too much.Khupe however needs to be realistic in as much as she is right she won’t make any significant impact if she stands as president. Mudzuri maybe but Chamisa certainly. Unfortunately, the latter are a product of Tsvangirais constitutional bungling.My advice to Mdc is that they should solve these issues or face the zero sum game outcome I.e lose-lose like they achieved after the Welshman split.Please also remove the T at the end of Mdc because Tsvangirai does not own this party.

  • QB

    Ishona vele ngeke livume ukupha uMdebele isikhundla never

  • zibulo

    Mgabe and Ministers get treated in RSA and overseas, ED and the G-40 fled to RSA, Ndebeles were massacred and deprived of progress through tribalism and find Acceptance in RSA, the majority population who believed Mgabe was doing his tribal thing for their benefit are horded there in RSA with some connected to those who stole Public Funds opening small businesses there. ZANU youth were given loans and took them to RSA where they buy pivk ups, trucks and earn a living there. Go to the various truck stops dotted around East Rand in RSA to see foryourself, pardon me for those amongst them who worked for their monies . Every Zimbawean both the nCivillian and the Rulers, when things are tough, sojourn to RSA,yet the same rulers do not want the Country to mrge with RSA. ED persecuted Ndebeles who fled to RSA, and he, when also persecuted, fled to take Asylum in RSA, joining his victims there. RSA is a haven for both Innocent Civillians who fled ZANU PF terror and Corruption , and also for ZANU PF itself when they kill each other as they do all opponents. Tswangirayi has never led a march to Hospital gates to make an impact on the Health Services, hence he lies in an RSA hospital bed, and where do poor neglected Zimbabweans go ? THIS COUNTRY IS A MICKEY MOUSE thing !!!.

    • FedUp

      You are 100% correct, we are as good as a province of SA. We should just formally join RSA.

      • nditshi

        we cant be a colony SA is just our friend

  • Mufaro Sibanda

    Morgan ‘s divide and rule tactic has come back to haunt the MDC.-T The basis for three deputies without a Congress confounds the chaos in the opposition party. 2018 will be worse than 2013 come elections!
    For the education of tribalists. The Ndebele have never been a tribe. Mzilikadzi a nation builder brought together three main groups of people: 1.EbeZanzi- those from the original group that ran away from Tshaka, EbeNhla- those from Tswana, Swazi groups incorporated on the way North and finally the majority grouping Kalanga and Karanga amaHole who to this day are the majority of Ndebele speaking Zimbabweans and formed the bulk of warriors under Lobengula.
    ZAPU was never based on language groups. Joshua Nkomo was Kalanga and Msika was MaNyika. Both in ZIPRA and ZAPU there have always been leaders and cadres from across language groups. It was ZIPRA who liberated Zvimba where Robert Mugabe was born. Khupe is Kalanga and from a Shona language group! In modern Zimbabwe you have Ndebele- speaking people from Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and Harare. The politics of tribes are dead! Policies are the debating issues of our time not Regionalism

  • Nsukwini

    The problem with Zimbabweans is that they are easily swayed by superstition, fantasy and what they read in the press. Trump talks about fake news. In our country it has been with us for so long that just by living it and believing it, it ends up coming true like a prophesy. Even the Politicians end up living it. This Khupe story has been getting tuned, remodeled spinned and respinned overs and overs that it is actually coming to pass. That makes the Zanu PF machinery very powerful even to this day when they are in recovery mode. Simply because we have opposition Politicians with absolutely no vision. Than plan might have been to prioritise a change of guard and then when that is done look into the future. This is now going pear shaped because of silly Politicians who are following biased newspapers and are pumpinping divisive propaganda into the public domain. Look at it logically. This particular paper never uttered a word about events overtaking senior Zanu pf peoples place in that succession race during the last days of the Mugabe regime where these senior figures were sidelined and even expelled from that party. Yet now this Khupe situation is making headlines and the tone at this paper is almost support for Khupe. MDC and it’s leadership visibly Khupe must pause and ask why. The problem in the MDC has always been the abundance of Zanu pf Moles. Nothing has changed.

  • Guest

    Khupe is putting the last nail to her political coffin. We are watching

    • FedUp

      When this lady was my MP we never saw her even for the winning celebration party. So she into politics for personal gain financial to be precise. As a voter i say Khupe should just shut up.

  • Dudu Mdlaziba

    Dr Khuphe is Ndebele. Tsvangirai (MDC) is tribalist. Therefore Khuphe can’t be president. #DeductiveReasoning.

    • ndtshi

      yekela ukuphambana

    • sky

      Ko biti na Sikhala ma shona akadzingwa na Morgan ?

  • Essexvale

    So sad that this lady, once dedicated to genuine change, has allowed self-seeking lust for power to get to her head. In fact, the whole top echelon in the MDC is behaving like lurking vultures over its ill leader, at the expense of the mandate given them to be conveyors of reform. The silly bickering will have to cease if ever the opposition is to have a glimmer of a chance to form a credible government! As for Khupe….. She seems oblivious to the facts about Zim politics. Bare truth demonstrates that the system has been traditionally honed into one where ethnic and regional factors determine the way the electorate votes. One needs only to do the math in order for a clear trend on Zim voting patterns to emerge. No…..Sadly, under the current circumstances, Khupe doesn’t stand a lamb’s chance in a lion’s den toward getting the nation’s top job!!

  • sisevalweni

    kanti othe utshomi lowana uyafa ngubani, yena engaka dingi uncedo kobosiyazi aba thize