Khuxxman rises from musical slumber

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO pop musician Khulekani “Khuxxman” Bethule (pictured) says for the past two years he has been lazy and not doing much in music.

However, this year will be different as he has hit the ground running.

After releasing his 2014 award winning song Vumelani Sangoma, Khuxxman served his fans with Unyawo lami in 2015 that he said at that time, would surpass the popularity of that previous year’s song.

It did not perform as expected. Last year Khuxxman was conspicuous by his absence from the music industry.

Now at the ripe age of 41, Khuxxman has admitted that he has been lagging behind in producing music.

“I’m trying to make up for 2015 and 2016 this year. Those two years by my standards I’ve been lazy as I didn’t release and do anything of note. Especially 2016 it wasn’t a good year for KhuxxMuzik and I pray to God that I make this one a fruitful one. So this year I want to do as much as possible in getting my music out there to the fans,” said Khuxxman.

He said he was working on a number of collaborations with artistes from Bulawayo such as forgotten kwaito star Mcheznana.

“This year I’m working on a couple of collaborations with the likes of kwaito musician Mcheznana, rapper Floppy X and Dudu Sibanda from Nobuntu. After these collabos are done, I’ll do music videos for the songs and thereafter organise and perform at live shows. Many of my fans have been saying the music is good but they yearn for live performances from me,” said Khuxxman.

“At the end of the day I want people to know that I’m still in music. I want to come back with a bang and these singles will breathe life into my old projects that I’ve been working on for all this time.”

He burst onto the music scene in 2001 with the hit song “MaAfrica’’ that got him recognition in Zimbabwe as it was a chart topper. The song got him a nomination at the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

He has seven albums – MaAfrica (2001), Ngizohamba (2003), Lets Unite (2005), Fifty Fifty (2007), Uthando (2009), Liphindile Inyasaranda (2009) and Vumelani isangoma (2012).

@bonganinkunzi