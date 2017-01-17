Kim K shares Paris robbery details

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West’s police statement from the night she was robbed has been released by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

The 36-year-old described her horrific ordeal to Paris police less than two hours after it happened.

According to the newspaper, Kim’s statement was written and not typed in a formal meeting as she was eager to get on a plane and back to the US to see her kids.

Kim spoke to the police for an hour shortly after the robbers got away with more than $10m of her belongings. She described the two men who entered her apartment as “European-type individuals” and told the police how they tied and taped her up and left her in the bathtub.

Upon entering her place, Kim said one of the men stayed with her and asked her for her ring and other jewellery. Both of them then proceeded to tie her up.

The reality TV star also noted that the men seemed to be inexperienced as she easily removed the tape once the robbers had gone.— Channel2