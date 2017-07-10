Kings of the south! Zim Warriors beat Zambia to lift Cosafa Cup

July 10, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

zim cosafa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, South Africa
Zambia 1-3 Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE put up a tactically disciplined performance to claim a fifth Cosafa Castle Cup title at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng near Rustenburg, South Africa, yesterday.

The unheralded Talent Chawapiwa was simply in a class of his own in yesterday’s finale, with the FC Platinum winger, who was sadly taken out injured in the 81st minute, terrorising the Zambians every time he was in possession of the ball.

He also registered his name on the score sheet before turning provider for Zimbabwe’s third goal scored by Ocean Mushure. Although he was forced out by injury, Chawapiwa deservedly won the man of the match accolade.

The Warriors took the lead in the 21st minute through Knox Mutizwa’s flick header against the run of play following a barrage of attacks by the Zambians.

Zambia, who clearly wanted an early goal to unsettle the Warriors, managed to equalise in a rather bizarre manner when the Warriors failed to track substitute Lubinda Mundia when he came on for the injured Mike Katiba six minutes before half time.

The Zambians had just won a free kick and the Red Arrows man ghosted in to head the ball past big goalkeeper George Chigova.

Mutizwa’s opener was orchestrated by Chigova’s goal kick, which fell to Orlando Pirates target Honest Moyo, who immediately flighted an in-swinger into the box that saw Mutizwa rising high to delicately nod home past a jittery Allan Chibwe in goal for Zambia.

It was probably his knack for scoring goals and his great positioning throughout the tournament that saw Mutizwa being voted player of the tournament.

The lead seemed to shock the Zambians, who momentarily lost their rhythm and could have been punished further on the half hour mark had Mutizwa’s side kick not gone wide from close range after a brilliant move by the Warriors orchestrated by the lively Chawapiwa.

The neighbouring countries went to the breather deadlocked 1-1 and upon resumption of the second half, Mutizwa could have shot Zimbabwe into the lead again in the 49th minute, but he failed to beat Chibwe in a face-to-face situation after defender Webster Mulenga had lost possession in the final third.

Backed by a strong crowd of close to 10 000 consisting of mainly Zimbabweans and sympathisers, the Warriors duly regained the lead in the 56th minute through the slippery Chawapiwa.

A cross from the left side by Mushure fell to Mutizwa, whose header was punched back into play by Chibwe, but only as far as Chawapiwa, who responded with a grounder to eject the Zimbabwean bench from their seats.

Chawapiwa then turned provider 10 minutes later when he roasted his marker and sent in a cross that was met by the unmarked Mushure, who blasted the ball home with his weaker right foot.

The Zambians again took the game to the Warriors, but could not breach the defence, although Chigova should be credited for his one-handed save a minute before fulltime to deny Godfrey Ngwenya from close range.

An elated Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa hailed his boys’ fighting spirit and also sportingly conceded that the Zambians had given them a good run.

“It was a question of who took their chances more than the other, which I think we did,” said the revered Chidzambwa, who has now won his third Cosafa Cup tournament and still remains unbeaten.

His Zambian counterpart Wedson Nyirenda blamed his side for making “schoolboy blunders”.

Teams

Zambia: Allan Chibwe, Lawrence Chungu(Bonston Muchindu 64th min) Adrian Chama, Mwila Phiri(Godfrey Ngwenya 70th min) Justin Shonga, Donashano Malama, Mike Katiba( Lubinda Mundia 39th min) Jackson Chirwa, Webster Mulenga, Isaac Shamujompa, Brian Mwila

Zimbabwe: George Chigova, Ocean Mushure, Eric Chipeta, Jimmy Tigere, Talent Chawapiwa (Mitchelle Katvairo 81st min)Gerald Takwara, Ovidy Karuru, Bruce Homora, Knox Mutizwa, Honest Moyo, Liberty Chakoroma
Pin It

Related Posts

  • General Tongo

    Well, a breath of fresh air, well done!!!

  • Danny

    Congratulations to the team. I hope they take this momentum to bigger tournaments.

    • makhosi

      Hope they climb higher in the FIFA rankings.

  • Bosso4Life (the actual deal)

    Had my bucks on Zambia and lost a packet as a result; but ….. it’s one of those things; and it doesn’t change my resentment for the prejudiced criteria used by zim to select the representing team.

  • Cetshwayo

    Why is the national team only having people from Mashonaland….prejudice and you expect the entire country to support it when the team consists of people from one province and one tribe….

    • DeKepekepe

      What about if players from Manicaland and Masvingo can not kick the ball better what do you want the coach to do

    • Cosmos

      You cannot judge where a person comes from based on their name or the team they are playing for. Well done to the boys who did us proud

  • Mbla

    Cetshwayo you need redemption from your tribal tendencies

  • Cosmos

    Excellent job delivered with the aplomb of veterans. Zim warriors , you did all of us proud. Thanks to Mhofu Yemukono, Ziyenda netyaka mutunhu unamago. Well done Sunday. Wonderful job Gushungo Big Fidza Chiyangwa. You’re freaking awesome.