Knox on target as Golden Arrows draw

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker Knox Mutizwa was on target for his Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows as they played to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United at the Princes Magogo Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

The Warriors’ striker netted in the 65th minute to cancel out Katlego Mashego’s 54th minute opener for the visitors to make sure his side picked up a point and kept the title dreams alive.

It was Mutizwa’s second goal this season, one behind fellow countryman Kuda Mahachi who is also enjoying a rich vein of form while another Zimbabwean and 2015 Soccer Star of the Year, Danny Phiri, is sidelined with an injury.

Mutizwa, the Zimbabwean 2015 Golden Boot winner with 15 goals to his credit, is on record as saying his dream was to grab the Absa Premiership golden boot award.

“There’s always room for improvement. I scored five goals in 14 appearances. I think this season I can do better than I did last season.

Every striker dreams of becoming a top scorer in the league.

“If I’m on the field they [his teammates] are putting the ball in the box for me to score, so I’m going to improve from five goals in the Cosafa Cup and five goals in the PSL. I can assure you I’m going to improve this season,” Mutizwa was recently quoted by the authoritative online site, Kickoff.com.

The past weekend also saw another Zimbabwean international Khama Billiat on target for Mamelodi Sundowns with a wonder goal in the second minute that eventually proved to be the winner as they beat Platinum Stars 1-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Warriors shot stopper, George Chigova in goal for Polokwane City let in an injury time equaliser for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates as the two sides drew 2-2.

It was heartache for former Tsholotsho and Chicken Inn winger Edmore Chirambadare as he watched from the bench Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-2 defeat to surprise leaders Baroka FC, home to former FC Platinum winger Talent Chawapiwa, who is however yet to play a competitive match for his new paymasters.

@skhumoyo2000