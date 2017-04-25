KO, Winky D to shutdown ZITF weekend

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TWO of the biggest artistes from either side of the Limpopo, South Africa’s KO and Zimbabwe’s Winky D, will on Saturday shutdown the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair weekend.

Dubbed the Best of Both Worlds show, KO and Winky D will be joined on stage by rapper Cal Vin and DJ Liz at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

The supporting acts said they were naturally excited with performing alongside KO and Winky D.

Cal Vin, who is riding on his new Gqom track Jeki, said he was honoured to be performing alongside someone who he regards as an icon of hip hop.

“KO is one of the people I looked up to when I started rapping in vernacular so it’s an honour to be alongside someone I consider as an icon. Hopefully he might be around to see my performance and be impressed so much that he would want for us to get into the studio with me for a collaboration,” said Cal Vin.

He said performing with KO and Winky D was a step towards him being one day a main act.

“I’m excited and at the same time humbled. It shows that I’m almost there and hopefully the next time there’s a big show in my city I won’t be an opening act but one of the main acts,” said Ca Vin.

DJ Liz said this showed that her name has been growing.

“This gig will add a feather to my cap and get people to know who DJ Liz is and what type of DJ she is. This is building my brand more and more as a DJ and especially being female,” said DJ Liz.

Show organiser DJ Dee Nosh said they had scrapped advance tickets because there were people making and selling phoney ones.

He said tickets would be pegged at $10 at the gate during the show.

“During the Jah Prayzah show in Masvingo we realised that there were fake tickets that were circulating. This forced us to sell tickets at the gate to avoid being robbed. So for this gig in Bulawayo we’re going the same route, no advance tickets,” said D Nosh.

“We want to make sure that there are many entry points to avoid congestion.”

He said KO and Winky D would arrive on the day of the show.

“Winky D is expected in the morning of the show before KO and his entourage arrive midday. We’ll be working with Cal Vin and Liz to promote the show on radio stations,” said D Nosh.

When the show was announced KO and Winky D’s supporting acts were Cal Vin, DJ Liz, Mzoe 7 and POY.

However, after a poster was released some weeks ago that had no POY and Mzoe 7, speculation was rife that the two had been unceremoniously dropped.

D Nosh said their partner Cavendish Lloyd Zimbabwe; a local energy company wanted them to push the second poster that had KO, Winky D, Cal Vin and DJ Liz on it.

“According to us the two were going to be performing on the night. However, maybe perturbed by having another poster they especially POY withdrew from the show. So that’s the stance,” said D Nosh.

“Cavendish has worked with Cal Vin and they like DJ Liz and what she represents. But the other poster is still circulating.”

Cavendish Lloyd Zimbabwe will exhibit at the ZITF for the first time before launching their latest Get Off the Grid project. The project is aimed at getting households and small business to be self-sufficient on power.

