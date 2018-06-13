Koffi Olomide returns to Zim

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

After being teased by Fally Ipupa last month, local rhumba music lovers will be in for the real deal in August when another Congolese soukous singer — Koffi Olomide returns to Zimbabwe for a show in the capital.

While the date and venue for the show is still being kept in the bag, the musician who wowed many at the Harare International Carnival in 2015, has confirmed the trip.

In a video drop released at the weekend, the DRC artiste said he was excited to be returning to Zimbabwe.

“My brothers and sisters in Harare, you know me, I miss you. A long time without you is a very big problem, so now, I’ll be back in Harare. I missed you a lot,” said Koffi in the video.

While not much information has been shared, the show is set to take place in Harare in August.

This show could not have come at a better time as rhumba music is currently playing popular in Harare.

The news of Koffi’s imminent visit has been received with so much excitement from rhumba music fans — both old and young simply because the musician who turns 62 tomorrow appeals to all age groups. With several gold records in his career, Koffi’s music has been evolving over the years. For the older generation, Koffi reminds them of the Kanda Bongo Man and Alain Kounkou era while for the younger ones, tracks such as Nyataquance, Effrakata and most recently Tshou Tshou are their favourites.

Most though have suggested that the promoter of the event take notes from Fally Ipupa’s concert that was held at the HICC recently. Fally — a product of Koffi failed to fill up the HICC — something most felt was because of the clash of the show with the European Champions League final.

Also, the lineup was not enticing as most artistes, especially Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi were misplaced and did not complement the main act of the night. As such, most people who attended the event left feeling short-changed. In order to avoid this, the promoter may want to have a line-up of high energy artistes. Alick Macheso who shared the stage with Koffi in Harare in 2015 certainly needs to be included as his sungura music goes hand in hand with Koffi’s soukous.