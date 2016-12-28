Kombani are 2016 Jonah champions

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

KOMBANI won the annual Jonah Football Tournament held on Christmas Day at Nyabane in Bulilima after beating defending champions Nyabane Azzuri 3-1 through penalties.

The final had to be decided through penalties after the teams played to a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

For winning the tournament, Kombani took home R8 500, with the losing finalists Nyabane Azzuri taking R6 500.

South African-based businessman Jonathan Ndlovu, who is in the construction industry and has also been bankrolling primary schools’ tournaments in Bulilima, sponsored the eight-team tournament to the tune of R20 000.

Kombani FC, Nyabane Azzuri, Nyabane, Hlangulani, Plumtree Chiefs, Bangani, Manda and Marula took part in the tournament.

On their way to winning the tournament, Kombani topped Pool B after beating Plumtree Chiefs 2-1, Marula 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Nyabane B.

Kombani went on to beat Hlangulani 2-0 in the semi-finals to set a date with defending champions Nyabane Azzuri in the final.

Nyabane Azzuri won all their group matches, beating Bagani and Manda with identical 3-0 score lines and Hlangulani 2-0.

Nyabane Azzuri then beat Plumtree Chiefs 2-0 in the semi-final.

Charlton Gumede, Kombani’s coach, was elated with the cup win.

“We’re happy with this victory and we just want to thank the sponsor for brining the people of Plumtree together on Christmas Day. The level of competition was good and we’re hopeful that after this tournament we’ll have a team from Plumtree competing in a Zifa registered league,” said Gumede.

Former players, who included Bantu Rovers coach Johannes Ngodzo, Hebert Dick, Ronald Sibanda, Richard Choruma, Dazzy Kapenya Thabani Masawi, Siza Khoza, Wonder Mpofu, Ackim Muganyi and Tirivaviri Sithole, lost 1-0 to Plumtree Select.

Results

Group stages

Pool A: Nyabane Azzuri 2-0 Hlangulani, Nyabane Azzuri 3-0 Bagani, Nyabane Azzuri 3-0 Manda, Hlangulani 2-0 Bagani, Hlangulani 4-0 Manda, Bagani 1-0 Manda

Pool B: Kombani 2-1 Plumtree Chiefs, Kombani 0-0 Nyabane, Kombani 1-0 Marula, Plumtree Chiefs 0-0 Nyabane, Plumtree Chiefs 2-0 Marula, Nyabane 1-1 Marula.

Semi-finals: Nyabane Azzuri 2-0 Plumtree Chiefs, Kombani 2-0 Hlangulani

Final: Kombani 2-2 Nyabane Azzuri (Kombani won 3-1 after penalty shootouts).

