Kombi conductor drugs, rapes Eveline High pupil

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A COMMUTER omnibus conductor from Bulawayo who inebriated and raped his 15-year old girlfriend, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Mduduzi Ncube (22) of Cowdray Park suburb diverted the girl who was on her way to school and drove her to his house where he raped her.

The girl is a Form Two pupil at Eveline Girls’ High School.

Ncube who denied raping the girl insisting the sex was consensual, was however convicted of rape by Mr Chrispen Mberewere.

“Your worship, we were in love. I didn’t rape her but I asked for sex and she agreed,” he said.

Ncube who was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday will however serve an effective two and half years after 18 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

“This court has taken into account the things that you said in mitigation.

“The court has also considered that you are a young man but will however send you to prison in order to send a clear message to would be offenders. You and your colleagues out there who are abusing young girls deserve to be punished severely,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on January 27 this year, Ncube gave a lift to the girl while she was on her way to school.

“The accused person took the girl to his place of residence and gave her alcohol. When he realised that she was was drunk, he raped her,” said Mr Manyiwa.

He said after the sex assault, Ncube gave the girl 50 cents for bus fare home.

“The complainant arrived home late and when she failed to explain why she was late, her siblings assaulted her. She later confessed that Ncube had given her alcohol and later raped her,” said Mr Manyiwa.

The following day the girl was taken to the police station where she reported the rape leading to the arrest of Ncube.

