Koriya tours 10 countries in 13 weeks

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe-born acoustic guitarist Ryan Koriya has toured 10 countries in 13 weeks as he markets his latest single — Drowning in Space.

Dubbed the soul mechanic by his fans, Koriya who has performed at international festivals said he would spend the festive season in studio in Denmark as he winds up the single promotion tour.

“I just completed my latest tour which took me to 10 countries in 13 weeks,” said Koriya.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into studio to start working on new songs. I’m hoping to launch a new acoustic-driven brand soon.”

Trending on social media under the #DIStour hash tag, the tour saw him entertain fans in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, England and Ireland. He said the tour was successful as he managed to bring people of different cultures together.

During his tour, he also shot a music video for Drowning in Space in Victoria Falls, showcasing the resort town focusing on areas such as Shoestrings, the national park, Victoria Falls Carnival and a Helicopter Flight of Angels, among other activities.

The well-travelled artiste said he was now working on a documentary chronicling his musical journey.

“I’m making a documentary about my journey as a Zimbabwe-based international artiste. I’m very excited about this as there’s a definite need to present Zimbabwe stories to the world. People don’t get to see much apart from what the usual imagery the international media portrays,” he said.

The documentary will also feature local scenes and other Zimbabwean artistes.

The former Prince Edward pupil has spent much of his time touring the world in his musical career, something which inspired the single Drowning in Space.

