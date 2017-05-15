KUSASA KUYIZOLO: Highlanders vs Dynamos match abandoned – in pictures

Stanford Chiwanga, Online Editor

No one will remember the beauty of a goal that was scored by Highlanders FC captain Rahman Kutsanzira against Dynamos yesterday at Barbourfields Stadium after second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa allowed a Christian Epoupa offside goal to stand.

What people will recall is the offside goal and the chaos after.

A lot has been said; a lot is being said and will be said about the abandoned match by journalists, pundits and fans when the result of the blockbuster match is determined in the boardroom by the football administrators.

In the meantime, here are the best pictures from the aborted match.