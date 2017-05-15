KUSASA KUYIZOLO: Highlanders vs Dynamos match abandoned – in pictures

The calm before the storm…
Stanford Chiwanga, Online Editor
No one will remember the beauty of a goal that was scored by Highlanders FC captain Rahman Kutsanzira against Dynamos yesterday at Barbourfields Stadium after second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa allowed a Christian Epoupa offside goal to stand.
What people will recall is the offside goal and the chaos after.
A lot has been said; a lot is being said and will be said about the abandoned match by journalists, pundits and fans when the result of the blockbuster match is determined in the boardroom by the football administrators.
In the meantime, here are the best pictures from the aborted match.
Highlanders team line-up
Dynamos team line-up
Roderick Mutuma made national team defender Elisha Muroiwa and the other Dynamos defenders sweat yesterday with his direct play
Highlanders finally turned their dominance into a goal in the 23rd minute with skipper Kutsanzira scoring from outside the box after receiving a pass following a corner kick by Allen Gahadzikwa.
This ball boy leaps with joy after Bosso took the lead while a dejected Mateyaunga struggles to stand up.
That feeling after beating the Dynamos goalkeeper…
Akbay can’t help but hug Captain Marvel
Lloyd Mutasa and Biggie Zuze plot an equaliser after Kuntsanzira’s strike
Almost 2-0: Muroiwa gets the better of Mutuma as he is about to pounce
And then the chaos after that ‘goal’
Was he protesting or making fun of a grave situation? We still can’t tell.
Akbay tries to calm the fans but his attempt was abortive
Mutasa gives Tonderai Mateyaunga some instructions when the match was stopped as Denver Mukamba watches.
He obviously thought the match was going to resume – here he talks to his Captain Ocean Mushure.
They tried to find a way to restore calm but to no avail.
After realising that the Highlanders fans were not going to be appeased the match officials decided to end the match.