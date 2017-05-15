Kusosa bad call spoils match

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

GWERU-based assistant referee Thomas Kusosa spoiled an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between archrivals Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday when he allowed what looked like an offside goal by Christian Epoupa to stand for the visitors.

Epoupa was standing in an offside position when the ball deflected off Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa to him and he easily beat advancing Bosso goalie Ariel Sibanda.

Despite Epoupa having gained an unfair advantage, Kusosa signalled a goal and referee Munyaradzi Majoni, who had looked to Kusosa first, awarded the goal.

Kusosa was handling his third Bosso match in seven matches and made controversial calls against Bosso in the previous two matches.

His decision yesterday did not go down well with the Bosso fans at the Empankweni (southern) stand and they started pelting Kusosa with missiles. This resulted in the abandonment of the match.

According to the laws of the game, Kusosa, who appeared not in line with the last player, ought to have flagged the Cameroonian for offside as he had gained an advantage from an offside position.

Kusosa is one of seven Zimbabwe assistant referees on the Fifa international list.

Meanwhile, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last night issued a statement condemning the Barbourfields Stadium disturbances and called on both Zifa and the Premier Soccer League to act decisively on the matter.

Acting SRC director-general Joseph Muchechetere said what happened was totally unacceptable in sport and football in particular as it scared away sponsors and potential sponsors.

“While the facts are still scanty, we want to place it on record that violence at football matches or any other sport cannot be tolerated as this negates the values and ethos of sport which promote friendship, among other values”, Muchechetere said.

He said as the regulator of sport in the country, they condemned what happened in the strongest possible terms.

“We would like to implore Zifa and PSL to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident and take decisive action against those found on the wrong side of the law.

“This behaviour scares away sponsors and would-be sponsors and as the leader of the sport sector we cannot fold our arms and watch arms akimbo while hooliganism rears its ugly head. We shall be engaging both Zifa and PSL with a view to finding a lasting solution to the serious challenge which is threatening our sport,” said Muchechetere.

He called on fans to restrain themselves and respect the decision of the referees since the clubs have a way of seeking recourse if they feel aggrieved.

“Fans should not take the law into their hands; instead they should allow for due process to take effect. Once again on behalf of the sporting community, we would like to encourage all sport-loving fans to learn to tolerate and accept the referees’ decisions in the spirit of friendship,” he said.

