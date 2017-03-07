Kutsanzira appointed Bosso vice-captain

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING his top drawer performances in the middle of the park for Highlanders last season, attacking midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira has been appointed the club’s vice-captain.

Kutsanzira will deputise the club’s longest serving player Eric Mudzingwa, who takes over the armband from discarded former skipper Felix Chindungwe.

Mudzingwa was Chindungwe’s deputy last season. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda remains the second vice-captain.

“I must say Kutsanzira is an authoritative player who commands a lot of respect amongst his teammates. He is a hard worker and a great motivator who always inspires his teammates to work harder,” said Bosso acting chairman Modern Ngwenya.

At the end of 2016, Kutsanzira, a former national team player who once turned out for Caps United, was named Bosso’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Kutsanzira (29) together with new signings Rodrick Mutuma, Manuel Esono Obiang Buale, Tambwe Kalunga, veteran Ralph Matema, Simon Munawa, Mudzingwa, Gabriel Nyoni, Allan Gahadzikwa and Prince Dube, among others, are expected to play a crucial role in Highlanders’ quest for the league title.

Equatorial Guinean Buale (23) and 28-year-old Kalunga from the DRC sealed their deals with Bosso last Thursday.

Kalunga turned out for relegated Beitbridge-based former Premiership side Border Strikers last season.

The duo officially became part of Highlanders a week after the Bulawayo giants, who last won the league championship in 2006, signed ex-Dynamos forward Mutuma (28).

Mutuma crossed the great divide to join Bosso from archrivals Dynamos on a one-year deal as part of coach Erol Akbay’s plans to strengthen his attack.

