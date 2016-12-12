Kutsanzira future up in the air

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ players’ player of the season Rahman Kutsanzira’s contract with the Bulawayo giants expires at the end of this month with the player indicating that chances of him staying were as good as his departure.

He confirmed though that negotiations were still going on. The club’s acting chairman Modern Ngwenya is understood to be eager to have him pen a deal.

“My chances are 50-50, I have to be honest with you. I want to stay at Highlanders but that will depend on what they are offering me in the negotiations we are having but so far nothing concrete has materialised,” said Kutsanzira, who missed by one vote to be among the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalist.

Highlanders have concluded contract deals with a number of their senior players like player of the season and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Simon Munawa and veteran Tendai Ngulube who was voted the club’s most disciplined player during the awards night held at the Bulawayo Polytechnic’s hotel school last Friday.

Ngwenya told Chronicle Sport last week that they want to wrap up all deals before the end of the year so that the team concentrates on preseason preparations next year.

“We want to start the year on a clean slate hence our decision to wrap up all contract talks before the end of the year,” said the acting club supremo.

Munawa and Ngulube confirmed in interviews during the awards night that they were committed to the Bulawayo giants.

“Highlanders is my home, I am not going anywhere,” said Munawa, Bosso’s most consistent player this season.

Ngulube, who was used as a right back by coach Erol Akbay also said he was going nowhere.

“I remain a Highlanders player,” he said.

Bosso are eyeing the championship next season and a lot will be expected from them, having finished third behind champions Caps United and FC Platinum this season.

